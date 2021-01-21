LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 near the Sellersburg exit have reopened after a crash that happened shortly after 9:30 a.m.
According to a tweet from Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police, it happened near the 9 mile marker.
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ISP Sellersburg is working a PROPERTY DAMAGE crash I-65 southbound at the 9 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked southbound. pic.twitter.com/YFTpmWSjPJ— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) January 21, 2021
The Indiana transportation department says the lanes reopened around 11:30 a.m.
There's no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.