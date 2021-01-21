I-65 Crash in Sellersburg

Pictured: a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Interstate 65S at the 9 mile marker. (Sgt. Carey Huls via Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 near the Sellersburg exit have reopened after a crash that happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. 

According to a tweet from Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police, it happened near the 9 mile marker. 

The Indiana transportation department says the lanes reopened around 11:30 a.m.

There's no word yet on whether anyone was injured. 

