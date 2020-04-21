LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the region's largest churches is collecting food for area food banks.
According to a news release, Louisville-based Southeast Christian Church is holding an urgent needs food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and Monday, April 27.
"Area food banks continue to face shortages due to an increase in need but a decrease in donations due to economic repercussions from COVID-19," the news release states. "Southeast is asking everyone to donate in-date, non-perishable food items."
Needed food items include:
- Peanut butter
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Macaroni and cheese
- Canned meat
- Rice
- Canned vegetables and fruit
- Dry breakfast items
- Any other in-date, non-perishable foods
In an effort to follow social distancing guidelines, donors will remain in their vehicles and pop their trunks so that gloved volunteers can remove the food items, place a donation receipt inside and close the trunk.
Volunteers will also place a prayer card inside the vehicle encouraging prayer for health care workers, community leaders, residents and nursing home staff.
Anyone needing prayer can text PRAYER to 733-733.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (including fever, cough and shortness of breath) or who lives in a home with someone experiencing symptoms is asked to keep their goods for personal use.
The donations may be dropped off at any of the following Southeast campuses:
Blankenbaker Campus: 921 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY, 40243
Indiana Campus: 1309 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Crestwood Campus: 6201 Crestwood Station, Crestwood, KY 40014
Southwest Campus: 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road, Louisville, KY 40258
La Grange Campus: 410 South 1st Street, La Grange, KY 40031
Elizabethtown Campus: 600 N Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
River Valley Campus: 12650 W Highway 42, Prospect, KY 40059
Shelby County Campus: Serenity Center, 98 7th Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065
Bullitt County Campus: Journey Church, 416 South Buckman Street, Shepherdsville, KY 40165
