LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church says it will open its eighth campus this fall.
According to a news release, the new location will be adjacent to Southeast Christian's Blankenbaker Campus. The new location will be called "The Chapel in the Woods" and will be located at 1401 Moser Road.
The new facility will seat 400 people and have additional space for other activities and gatherings.
Senior Pastor Kyle Idleman said in a release, "One of the things I love most about Southeast is that we're a multi-generational church. We've built a beautiful facility across the street from our Blankenbaker Campus and everything from the architecture to the parking lot makes this an incredible facility for our senior adults to connect and worship through hymns and classic worship, and more importantly it's a facility where unchurched and unbelieving seniors can find and follow Jesus."
"As we prayed about this new campus, we all knew right away who the campus pastor would be. Murphy Belding has been on staff for nearly 20 years and has been our Senior Adults Pastor since 2015. Murphy is committed and incredibly invested in the lives of our senior adults and has a real passion for showing and sharing the love of Jesus throughout our community," said Executive Pastor Tim Hester in a statement.
"I look forward to how God will use our traditional campus to connect seniors to Jesus and one another," Belding said, in a statement. "My hope is the Lord will give us holy imagination to create opportunities to seek new ways to win people to Christ and deepen their faith. I've been honored to lead our Senior Adult Ministry and really excited for the opportunity to lead this new campus."
There's no exact date yet for when the campus will be open to the public.
