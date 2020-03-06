LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Southeast Christian Church will open its Bullitt County campus for Easter Sunday, although services will be held at a rented space.
For now, the church will meet at Eastside Middle School, located at 6925 Highway 44 East in Mount Washington, Kentucky, for services at 9 and 11 a.m. April 12, according to a news release. Heath Barth, a Bullitt County native, will serve as the pastor at the new campus. Barth has been with Southeast Christian for four years.
Southeast Christian announced its Bullitt County campus, its 10th in Kentucky, in January. By choosing to meet at Eastside Middle School, the church said it will be able to serve its new community sooner without having to wait through the process of finding property and constructing a facility.
"If we had waited for a building to launch a campus, it would have been at least three years at a minimum," Barth said in a news release. "So, we’re going to be able to start a campus in a community that has been longing for a campus much faster and much more efficiently."
