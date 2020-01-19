LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Southeast Christian Church is expanding.
The largest church in Kentucky announced a 10th campus coming soon to Bullitt County in a news release Sunday. The location of the campus has yet to be determined, according to Executive Pastor Tim Hester.
"We didn’t want to wait to become a part of this great community," Hester said in the news release. "We anticipate gathering for weekend services at a temporary location in the spring of 2020 that will offer meeting and group space as well as room for childcare to be provided."
Heath Barth, a Bullitt County native, will serve as the pastor at the new campus. Barth has been with Southeast Christian for four years.
"I was raised in Bullitt County, so for me the opportunity to come alongside other churches in this community and continue the work that the Holy Spirit has already been doing here is really exciting," Barth said in the news release. "I love this community and the people that live here."
Southeast Christian's other campuses include: Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville, the Chapel in The Woods (adjacent to the Blankenbaker campus), Crestwood Station in Oldham County, Charlestown New Albany Road in southern Indiana, Saint Andrews Church Road in southwest Jefferson County, Oldham Plaza on South First Street in La Grange, Kentucky, North Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, River Valley in Goshen, Kentucky, and a campus in development in the Midland Shopping Center in Shelby County, Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.