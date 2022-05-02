LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana third grader took a shot at greatness last weekend.

Samuel Nolan, a student a Georgetown Elementary School, competed in the national finals of the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest in Chicago. 

The third grader earned a trip to nationals by winning regional and state contests. 

He finished in second place, hitting 56 out of 60 free throws. 

"I felt a little nervous, and when I got up there, there's a lot of pressure," Samuel Nolan said. "That felt pretty good when I did it. I've only done it one other time, hit 24 out of 25." 

Samuel was one free throw away from forcing a shootout with the eventual winner. 

"My wife and I were a nervous wreck," Matt Nolan, Samuel Nolan's dad, said. "We were holding each other's hands and we would just start grasping tighter and tighter every one that he hit." 

