LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana third grader took a shot at greatness last weekend.
Samuel Nolan, a student a Georgetown Elementary School, competed in the national finals of the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest in Chicago.
The third grader earned a trip to nationals by winning regional and state contests.
He finished in second place, hitting 56 out of 60 free throws.
"I felt a little nervous, and when I got up there, there's a lot of pressure," Samuel Nolan said. "That felt pretty good when I did it. I've only done it one other time, hit 24 out of 25."
Samuel was one free throw away from forcing a shootout with the eventual winner.
"My wife and I were a nervous wreck," Matt Nolan, Samuel Nolan's dad, said. "We were holding each other's hands and we would just start grasping tighter and tighter every one that he hit."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.