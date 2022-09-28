JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community members are reaching out to help a family after a house fire in southern Indiana.
Kristie Ashcraft started a GoFundMe page for her friend, April Breeden, after Breeden's home on Roselawn Court in Jeffersonville caught fire several days ago.
Ashcraft said Breeden and her family members are all safe, but some of the pets in the home did not escape the fire.
Ashcraft said she got to know Breeden through working together at the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter. Breeden now works for Harrison County Animal Control and Ashcraft describes her as an "animal activist."
"April has done so much for our community. I know there's countless people here she has helped their animals in some way or helped them in some way and I just really want to be able to help her out as much as we can in such a desperate need that she needs right now," said Ashcraft.
According to Ashcraft, Breeden and Breeden's family are staying in a hotel while they plan next steps. Ashcraft is hoping the GoFundMe page will help the family get back on their feet.
"We're really just hoping it will help with some of the basics; toiletries, just getting new clothes, all that stuff. They lost most of their possessions so that will just help," Ashcraft said.
For a direct link to the GoFundMe page, click here.
As of Wednesday night, donations exceeded $7,000 of the $10,000 goal.
