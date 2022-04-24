NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's been more than a week since a five-year-old boy was found dead in a suitcase, and investigators still don't know his name or what happened to him.
People living in New Pekin may not know who the little boy found in a suitcase was, but they wanted to come together to show their support, hoping and praying his case will be solved.
"We've kind of adopted this child," said Rodney Sweeney of Mt. Hebron Church of Christ. "The sad thing is we've adopted this child, we don't know his name, we don't know where he came from."
Indiana State Police first called for the public's help in this case last Sunday, trying to figure out who the five-year-old is.
The boy — who investigators describe as black, about 4 feet tall, with a slim build and short hair — was found in the woods about 80 feet from a rural road near New Pekin.
ISP shared a picture of the suitcase the boy was found in and are working with agencies nationwide, but so far no tips have led to answers.
An autopsy was done, but it didn't determine how the boy died. They're still waiting on toxicology results, which could take several weeks.
For people near the area where the boy was found, the case has been devastating.
"It is horrendous. It is horrible to think someone would do something like this and toss that human soul aside," said Sweeney.
Dozens gathered for a vigil at New Pekin Park on Sunday, making sure despite his identity being a mystery, the little boy is not forgotten.
"We are just not going to stop until we know who he is and where he is from. And, you know, It's just devastating," said Yvonne Casey, one of the vigil organizers. "They have no identity of this child, nobody has come forth, and that's what makes me so sad because, like I said, there has to be somebody out there missing this little boy."
"Maybe someone will come forward and identify him. Get him some justice, that's what we're praying for," said Janet Irk, who lives in New Pekin.
ISP created a tip line dedicated to information on the young boy. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.
