SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- More information could be released Monday about the discovery of the body of a young boy in rural Washington County, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post plans to hold a 3 p.m. news conference.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said Sunday the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old was found Saturday night by a mushroom hunter in a heavily wooded area of Washington County, not far from a roadway.
Huls appealed to the public for help asking for help identifying the boy, whom he described as a Black boy about 4 feet tall with a slim build and short hair.
An autopsy is planned for Monday, but investigators believe he died within the past week.
Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found.
Huls did say that investigators have connected with national, state and local agencies seeking information on any possible missing children. So far, investigators have not found anything that's matched up.
Anyone with information on the child is asked to call ISP Sellersburg at 812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.
