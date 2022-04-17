SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a young child's body was found in a rural area of Washington County on Saturday night.
Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police Post 45, said a man who was mushroom hunting found the body of a boy around 7:30 p.m.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the child, or who his parents or guardians may be, Huls said.
Police believe the Black child is between 5 to 8 years old, and is 4 feet tall with a slim build and has a short hair cut.
Huls said the child was found in a "very secluded area," but that "doesn't change the fact that somebody knows something." The child was found in a heavily wooded area a short distance off a roadway.
"There's somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that's not there and were expecting to come," Huls said. "There's family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child."
They are asking for help identifying the boy. Police say someone is sitting around the Easter table right now who knows something.— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) April 17, 2022
Police do not know a cause or time of death, but believe the boy died in the past week. An autopsy is scheduled to take place soon.
Huls said due to the investigation, they are not releasing the specifics of where the young boy was found or what clothing he was found wearing in the woods.
"We're going to turn over every stone, we're going to look everywhere we have to," Huls said.
Huls said ISP is working with agencies in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
Anyone with information on the child is asked to call ISP Sellersburg at (812) 248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.