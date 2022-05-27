SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered.
Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
"A lot of people are going to be enjoying a pool but not us," Allen Chrisman said.
The couple has already started making payments for the pool and had planned for it to be ready to swim in by now. They said they're paying monthly installments on a loan, but there's no pool in sight.
"Right now, we're out $47,500, and nothing — as you can see in our backyard — nothing has been done," Allen Chrisman said.
The couple claims they are out the money because of Cameron Reas with RPM Pools. Allen Chrisman said he has filed a police report, and the Clark County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WDRB News it is investigating. No charges have been filed. The county prosecutor's office said it's in contact with police and is waiting on a full report to review and make an appropriate decision.
Two other customers of RPM Pools in southern Indiana said they've paid around $30,000 each and also never ended up with a swimming pool.
"This is just starting for us right now," Allen Chrisman said. "This is just the beginning."
"Unfortunately, we're still paying for the pool that we don't have," Amy Chrisman added. "So, we don't even have the option to shop for another pool."
WDRB News reached out to Reas, but he said he wasn't interested in an interview.
