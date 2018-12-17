Deputy, Ind. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in one southern Indiana town were forced to put out flames at their own firehouse on Monday.
Thick smoke surrounded the firehouse in Deputy, Indiana. The fire left part of the roof charred and black.
Officials say the fire started in the attic, but they don't have a cause yet.
It is actually a volunteer firehouse and is not continuously manned, so no one was there when the fire started.
The fire company had four trucks in that building, but they were only able to get one out.
Fire crews from all over came to help, including from Jefferson, Scott and Jennings counties.
"There's a great deal of camaraderie of these gentlemen that are volunteering their time and risking their lives to come out here and do this," said Capt. Keith Hartman of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
"So when a report comes in that one of their members or one of their stations has an issue, we get a great response from firefighters in the area," he said.
In the meantime, local fire chiefs in the area are loaning gear and trucks to the Deputy Fire Department. It will use another building in town as a temporary station until the full extent of the damage can be determined.
