SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana cheer team is teaching kids and their parents that they can do anything they put their mind to. Thanks to the community's support, the coach's long-time dream is finally a reality.
All Star Tumbling in Scottsburg is a healthy outlet after school. "When I stepped into this gym, there was no worries. Everyone was my family here," Megan Kraft said.
However, just recently, it's become a sanctuary for many who had few places to go otherwise. "I think it just makes all those kids for one day, be just like everybody else," Benjamin Pullen said.
Instead of doctors' appointments, the Pullens get to bring their daughter, Addison to cheer practice.
"Even when I was younger, I was like, why can't they do what I'm doing?" Kraft said.
Kraft, who grew up cheering, remembers watching cheerleaders with special needs competing.
"I have a passion. I don't know where it comes from; my heart, I guess," Kraft said.
Now, the occupational therapy student turned a college capstone project into real life. "I just know that opportunities like this can change their life in a small way or in the biggest way possible," she said.
The coach and gym co-owner sent ads and flyers to schools gauging the interest about a "cheerabilities" team. "I honestly struggled with, was it going to work?" she said.
She heard back from a handful of families. The Pullen family was one of them.
"She couldn't sit on a chair alone. She couldn't sit on the floor alone," Benjamin Pullen said.
Since this cheer team began last November, they've noticed a significant difference in Addi.
"She doesn't have to be in a wheelchair. She has her leg braces on, and she's ready to go," Jessica Pullen said.
They've also noticed a difference in themselves. "We get to sit back behind the glass like every other cheer mom or cheer dad, and we watch the kids work with our children," she said.
Thanks to a fundraiser and GoFundMe page, the program is no charge to parents.
"I just think she's [Kraft] a very sweet person," Benjamin said. "She's volunteering her time to be a mentor to these little kids and basically help their personality and help their ambitions in life."
Kraft's hometown dream is making a difference. "Sometimes I don't realize how much I've impacted these kids. Then, their parents post on Facebook, 'my girl is a cheerleader now, all she wants for her birthday is for her to be able to cheer again.' Those words really impact me. I just want to do it for everyone," Kraft said.
With more practice and plans of more cheerleaders in the future, it's only just the beginning.
"I think the biggest lesson is if you see a child with a disability or you're a parent of a child with a disability, they can do whatever they and you put your minds to," Kraft said.
