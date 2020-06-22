LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man admits to his involvement in the death of a woman who was found hidden under the stairwell of her home.
Leevi Emery pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday. He was first arrested in August 2018 after 29-year-old Stevie Cornett's body was found in a secret room hidden under the stairs of her Jeffersonville home.
Cornett had disappeared the month before. Her decomposing body was found by her father in her home on East Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville.
"My sister was such a good person. And she would never hurt anybody. She didn’t deserve this," Stevie Cornett's sister, Danielle Cornett previously said.
Emery could get up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is set for July 27.
