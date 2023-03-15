LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana choir teacher is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a student fundraiser.
According to court documents, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a suicide note posted on Facebook by David Stone, a Highland Hills Middle School choir teacher.
In the note and matching post, investigators said Stone confessed "this last candy sale, I took all the cash."
Stone did not die. Investigators said they found more than $12,000 missing from the chocolate bar sale.
The sheriff's office said empty envelopes labeled with student names were sitting in Stone's office.
New Albany Floyd County Schools said while it has not yet been able to investigate, Stone is on paid leave and is cooperating with authorities.
Stone is out of jail on a $1,000 bond and is expected in court at the end of the month. His attorney was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.