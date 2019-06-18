LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people were arrested after they were found with all kinds of goods that had recently been stolen from cars.
According to arrest reports, on June 7, officers were sent to Aloft Louisville East at 10700 Westport Road around 4 a.m. after someone called to say people were breaking into vehicles there.
When officers arrived, they allegedly saw 30-year-old Bryan Tatum driving a Ford Expedition that had been stolen from Jeffersonville. Police say he was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Westport Road, with his headlights turned off. An officer had to activate lights and sirens to avoid being hit by Tatum.
Tatum eventually hit a guard rail, jumped out of the car and tried to run away.
Police say another suspect, 38-year-old Nichole Tatum, was also in the vehicle and was taken into custody. Police say she initially gave them a false name and date of birth.
According to court documents, both Bryan and Nichole Tatum have been tied to several thefts. Police say several stolen credit cards were found in the vehicle, as well as a piece of luggage stolen from an apartment complex on Indian Legends Drive, behind Aloft Louisville East.
At the time, the pair was arrested on several charges.
Since then, police say they've linked them to the theft of golf clubs, tennis rackets, license plates, prescription drugs, driver's licenses, credit cards, checks and clothing -- all taken from various vehicles.
Both Bryan and Nichole Tatum face several counts of receipt of stolen property and theft, as well as drug charges.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
