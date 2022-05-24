LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fifth annual Southern Indiana Pride Festival is set to take place next weekend.
The festival returns to Big Four Station on June 4 from 4-11 p.m. This is the first time since 2019 that the festival has taken place.
It didn't happen in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID. The event will kickoff with a parade. Those wanting to watch the parade can line the sidewalks on Spring Street between W. 7th Street and Chestnut Street.
“We are immensely appreciative of our volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and parade participants that have made the 5th Annual Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival possible,” Evan Stoner, founder and president of Southern Indiana Pride, said in a news release. “We are so excited to be together again.”
The festival will include a vendor market, a family fun zone, local food trucks, live entertainment and drag performances.
It's free to attend and open to the public.
