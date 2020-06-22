LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana street has been renamed after a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in February.
The street, now named Chrissy Lane, is in honor of Chrissy Grimsley who was killed in February. The road sign went up in Harrison County Monday.
Grimsley was hit during a robbery and drug deal, according to prosecutors. Jesse James, her father, said he met the requirements to change the road name and asked commissioners, who later voted to change it.
"Now when I pull into this street I can look at that and smile and say 'Chrissy's forever,'" James said. "Now this outweighs that. This is more positive. Because this is the beginning of a legacy."
One commissioner said changing the name of a road is rare, but was moved by James' plea and it was the right thing to do.
