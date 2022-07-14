SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A little boy fighting cancer has grown into a young man with dreams to help kids just like him.
Aiden Johnson, 18, recently passed his certified nursing assistant exam, otherwise known as a CNA exam. Johnson battled childhood cancer not once, but twice, and passing this test is a big milestone putting him one step closer to achieving his dream of helping other kids beat cancer.
"I've been through it twice now. I have experience. I can relate to the other children," he said.
Johnson said he was first diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia at three years old. On his sixth birthday, he wrapped up treatments. Just two years later, the cancer returned. Johnson continued treatments until he was 12 years old.
"When you get a cancer diagnosis, you don't think about the future. You think about that moment right then," said Aiden's mom, Gena Johnson.
But now, Johnson is 18 years old. He's getting ready to begin his senior year of high school at Silver Creek where he's heavily involved in the band. He also spends several school hours at Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany, which is where he started studying to become a CNA.
Johnson said his goal is to eventually work at Norton Children's Hospital, where he battled his own fights with childhood cancer.
"Norton is another family so I wanted to give back to that family," he said. "I guess I just feel like that's where I belong."
His dream job, Johnson said, would to be to become a pediatric oncologist. The first phone call he made after passing the CNA exam was to his mom.
"The excitement and just the pride that was in his voice was one of those moments that, you can't replicate it," she said.
Gena Johnson said this test licensed Aiden in the state of Indiana, but Kentucky is a reciprocal state so he could work in the Bluegrass as well.
The Johnson family has already done quite a bit to give back, starting "Aiden's Legacy" several years ago during his second fight against cancer. "Aiden's Legacy" began as a way to give Lego blocks to other kids in the cancer unit and has grown into hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for the hospital.
Johnson just recently learned of a new diagnosis -- Type 1 diabetes, but it's something he says he'll get through.
He said "Aiden's Legacy" has recently purchased a therapy dog for the cancer unit at Norton Children's Hospital, which is expected to be in Louisville this fall. The Legacy has also committed another $250,000 pledge to the hospital.
After high school, Johnson plans to attend Bellarmine University.
Related Stories:
- Southern Indiana boy who beat cancer twice will share story with the nation
- Louisville boy who beat cancer buys $15,000 worth of Legos for Kosair Children's Hospital
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.