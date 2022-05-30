AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB)-- The daily grind has a way of forcing us into being focused. We grab the coffee, finish our work, get home and flip on the TV.
"At times, I binge," said coffee-lover Amanda Walls.
"I pretty much have every streaming service," added barista, Lauren Pressley.
Sometimes in the midst of those busy days, or deep conversations brewing over our favorite shows, it's easy to miss something or someone along the way. That includes a familiar looking woman sitting in the coffee shop, where Pressley works.
"I definitely got a little star struck and nervous," Pressley said.
That's because the woman looks almost exactly like Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale, one of Pressley's favorite shows.
The look-a-like is actually Stephanie Amick, from Austin, Indiana.
"I'm a small town girl, often mistaken for Elisabeth Moss," Amick explained.
Newsweek and more than two million on TikTok see the resemblance too.
"So there was a sound trending, that was about being a Doppelganger for someone," said Amick. "I just saw it, I was sitting in my car, waiting on a curbside order, and thought it would be fun. Within a few minutes, I was getting tons of comments. Someone even said, 'you look more like Elisabeth Moss, than Elisabeth Moss.'"
Amick thinks we all kind of look like someone, and for now, she's is putting the Austin in A-lister, while drinking in the bright lights of the small screens.
"I'm super flattered by it, and in a way it is my very small claim to fame," she said.
