COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky.
"I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase.
On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens.
"Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile.
A U.F.O. landed decades ago in Covington. Rob Detzel is the earthling who bought the Futuro House.
"Well the Lord provides strange things, and this is one of them," Detzel said.
It has a bedroom that looks like it was decorated by Austin Powers, a bathroom where R2-D2 appears to be showering, and a full kitchen.
"I would love to live in something like this," said Jackson.
Few people do. Futuro Houses are sprinkled across the country. There's one in the Los Angeles hills, Virginia woods, and even perched on top of a Tampa strip club. You've got to go way back -- not quite light years -- to figure out how Kentucky got one.
"Sputnik was in '69, so everybody was still crazy about spaceships," Detzel explained.
At one point, the spaceship house was thought to be the future of living. Detzel, who sported long hair and a mustache at the time, saw it in a magazine, and called the guy who owned the manufacturing rights in the US.
"He said, 'I had a big party last night and I burned all the molds up,'" Detzel remembered. "He said, 'I only got two left.' And he said, 'I don't know if I want to sell you one or not, you'd have to come up and party with us on the weekend.' I told him that was no problem whatsoever."
Detzel likes a bourbon. The deal worked, Detzel displayed it in home and garden shows across the country, in Atlantic City, and somehow squeezed it into a Cincinnati area mall, before it finally found its new world: Kentucky.
"I could definitely kick it in there," Jackson said.
Detzel does use it to entertain, these days.
"A few cocktail parties now and then," he explained.
He flips on the disco ball, deck lights, and some space jams. It creates quite the atmosphere. An out-of-this-world view of Cincinnati only adds to the experience.
"I mean, how many guys have a spaceship they can go to?" asked Detzel.
Only a few. At least, we think...
