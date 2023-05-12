LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University and community leaders have cut the ribbon for a new therapy center at Spalding University.
The Kosair for Kids School of Physical Therapy at 961 S. 3rd St. opened its doors Friday morning.
The 22,000-square-foot building will have state-of-the-art laboratories and lots of space for students. It's one of the largest projects in Spalding's history.
In addition to the Doctor of Physical Therapy program, the school of therapy will also offer opportunities for postdoctoral fellows, mentoring and teaching.
"Physical therapists save lives and we need more of them in Kentucky to meet the needs of the time," Spalding President Tori Murder McClure said.
The building was completed late last year.
