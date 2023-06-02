LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Special Olympic Kentucky's summer games began Friday.
The games return to a full schedule this year for the first time since 2019. Activities started at 9 a.m. with the Law Enforcement Torch Run-Final Leg at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.
On Thursday, the Louisville leg of the Torch Run involved Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, Louisville Metro Police and other Louisville officials.
The games will start Friday night at Eastern Kentucky University with distance races, relays, softball throwing and a unified bocce competition.
This is the largest Special Olympics Kentucky event of the year.
For more information and to view the full schedule, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.