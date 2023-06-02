LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sportsdrome Speedway in Clarksville, Indiana, will host the Roosters School Bus Figure 8 Races on Saturday night.
Owner Mike Gibson said the idea of figure eight bus races started in Florida. So he bought some of Louisville's busses to make it happen.
And this year, a neighborhood came together and bought a bus for the races.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and racing starts at 7 p.m.
