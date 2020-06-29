LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. James Court Art Show, an annual destination event in Old Louisville, has been canceled over concerns of the spread of COVID-19.
The festival, scheduled for Oct. 2-4, will next be held Oct. 1-3, 2021. All the 2020 vendors will be invited back for 2021.
"Our executive board and art show staff do not take this decision lightly, and although it saddens us to have to cancel this year's St. James Court Art Show, the health and safety of our staff, artists, and visitors is our highest priority," Howard Rosenberg, executive director of St. James Court Art Show, said in a news release. "With an average of over 600 exhibiting artists and 250,000+ visitors, we feel it is the most responsible action to take."
St. James is asking loyal patrons to visit stjamescourtartshow.com to see work from several artists scheduled to attend the 2020 show.
