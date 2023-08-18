LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville craft store has closed after 52 years in business.
The owners of Dee's in St. Matthews retired.
In an email, they thanked customers and team members.
"Dee's is now closed," they wrote. "We want to thank all of our wonderful customers for shopping at Dee's all these years. We also want to thank our wonderful team members for all their talent, creativity and hard work making Dee's the store it is."
Dee's was especially popular around Derby season. It was known for its hats and decorations.
Previous stories:
- Still need a mask? Kentucky Derby milliner provides fast, easy instructions
- Dee's holds grand reopening of renovated Shelbyville Road location
- Dee's phasing out crafts in favor of Derby hats, Christmas decor
- Learn to make your own Derby hat at Dee's
- Owners of Dee's donate $5,000 in art grants to 10 JCPS schools
- DIY jewelry and wreaths are great gifts with help from Dee's Crafts
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.