Dee's craft store

Dee's craft store in St. Matthews was especially popular around Derby season and known for its hats and decorations. The owners announced in Aug. 2023 that it was permanently closing. (Image source:  Dee's)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville craft store has closed after 52 years in business.

The owners of Dee's in St. Matthews retired.

In an email, they thanked customers and team members.

"Dee's is now closed," they wrote. "We want to thank all of our wonderful customers for shopping at Dee's all these years. We also want to thank our wonderful team members for all their talent, creativity and hard work making Dee's the store it is."

Dee's was especially popular around Derby season. It was known for its hats and decorations.

