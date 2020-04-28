LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no surprise. During the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are hard if not impossible to find in retail stores.
While we did have some luck finding masks for sale on websites like Etsy, we learned some new tips about how you can craft your own with household items, either with or without a sewing machine.
Kathy Olliges, the owner of Dee's Louisville, was our teacher.
Her beloved business isn't working on its usual hats and fascinators since the Kentucky Derby has been delayed to September. However, she and her team and whipping up hundreds of masks to donate to nursing homes. She's also preparing mask sewing kits that anyone can pick up outside her St. Matthews business a few times a week. (You can learn more here at Dee's Facebook page.)
On Monday afternoon, she showed WDRB News several homemade mask options.
The first method requires a sewing machine or needle and thread, two sheets of fabric and some fold over elastic (if you can't find elastic, shoestrings are a good substitute). Watch her lesson below and read the attached instructions.
The next method doesn't require sewing. You'll need two sheets of fabric, a hot glue gun and a pair of socks (or a T-shirt). Watch this lesson below.
Finally, she showed us another no-sew method that requires two sheets of fabric, a hot glue gun and a pair of socks (or hair bands). Watch this lesson below.
Olliges said hot glue is washable on lower heat cycles.
"Really, there are a lot of videos out there on how to make a mask without sewing," she said.
Some WDRB News viewers found used old T-shirts and rubber bands online to fashion a mask. Another used a bandanna and hair bands some make a mask that's rough but quick. Watch how to do so below.
