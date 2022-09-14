LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Vincent de Paul made it easier for men to stay at its emergency shelter in Louisville.
The Ozanam Inn Men's Shelter on South Jackson Street got rid of its check-in and check-out process, the first emergency shelter in Louisville to make the change.
"This will let our clients using the emergency shelter have even better access to our support services like case management and mental health/substance abuse counseling," said Dave Calzi, executive director and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Louisville.
Men can now stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Ozanam can house up to 50 men — including 40 congregate spaces and 10 individual rooms — and offers support services for mental health and substance abuse.
Men staying overnight will still need to sign in and out every time that they leave but will be able to leave belongings and come and go as they need.
"Our goal is to help more of our residents in crisis find permanent housing," Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Clark said. "We believe providing more stability in their time at the shelter will support this goal."
