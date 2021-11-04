LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Vincent de Paul in Louisville invited companies and organizations to take part in its "Give from the Heart" program.
Companies can put trees in their offices that hold hearts identifying items children want for the holidays. Those gifts will be put in a mini mall, where parents can pick gifts for their kids.
It's an invite-only event for low-income families.
Trees are available right now, and gifts need to be dropped off at a St. Vincent De Paul location by Dec. 6.
