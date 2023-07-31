LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty years after the city of Louisville and Jefferson County merged into Louisville Metro, state lawmakers are taking a closer look at Kentucky's most populous area.
Louisville Metro Comprehensive Review Commission, also known as HB 314 Commission, held its sixth and final public meeting in downtown Louisville on Monday. The review was part of the Louisville-centric law that passed last year, which also addressed mayoral term limits and allowed for the creation of more cities.
Kentucky General Assembly created the commission to review the role and duties of Louisville's mayor, Metro Council, suburban cities and the distribution of governmental services.
The merger was approved more than 20 years ago, but some say it's not working for them.
State Rep. Jason Nemes, a Republican who lives in east Louisville, said the review has one goal.
"We want to improve the merger," Nemes said. "One thing that I'm stunned about is that no one thinks the merger was done well."
Nemes believes fairness of services is one issue the merger hasn't properly address. Residents inside the Urban Services District, the old city of Louisville, pay more taxes to get services like trash collection. But Nemes said those outside the Watterson Expressway pay more than their fair share.
"We pay way too many taxes and get no services," Nemes said. "And that's the whole reason I put this together.
Nemes said his neighbors in east Jefferson County complain that the area has grown, but Louisville Metro Police's service has not. Also representation on city boards like the planning commission hasn't kept up with the population growth.
"We need more geographic diversity on the boards that the Mayor puts together," Nemes said.
Sen. Gerald Neal, a Democrat who represents parts of the Urban Services District, didn't support the merger when it was approved decades ago. But said making a drastic change could create more issues.
"I think we ought to take a very sober look at what we're doing and try to do the right thing," Neal said. "This is a deep, serious, complex issue. You shift money over here, and there's another, I don't think we fully understand that yet."
Lucas Frazier was the first speaker at the public meeting. He compared his own blended family growing up to the merger.
"And in 20 years, we look back and say we changed the direction of this city and we really found a way to love each other well," Frasier said.
The review is due in September.
