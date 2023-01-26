Kentucky State Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Police captain claims the department practices discrimination in a lawsuit filed last year.

Jennifer Sandlin is one of the highest ranking female officers in KSP and the only female post commander currently working in Hazard.

The captain filed a sexual discrimination lawsuit in August 2022, saying she was passed over for promotions to major because she was a mom with kids.

The complaint lists three times in the last five years where she applied, was qualified, and the job went to a white man. 

An online search shows there are no women in the highest ranks of state police.

Lacking diversity in the agency was the subject of a WDRB News investigation in 2021. At the time, there were only 15 women and 24 troopers of color out of 750 in the state.

Sandlin is seeking a trial and to be paid for lost wages.

WDRB reached out to KSP, but the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags