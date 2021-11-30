LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As thousands of Kentuckians still wait to have their unemployment claims resolved, changes could be coming to the state system.
The flood of claims from the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the system, leading to a backlog of frustrated Kentuckians. Many are still waiting for their money.
A task force appointed by the legislature to fix the problems has now made some recommendations. The suggestions include capping benefits for those who get extra money from the government during emergencies, taking steps to make sure claimants are actually looking for work and increasing funding to the system.
The report also calls for more transparency from the Labor Cabinet.
Democrats on the task force oppose the report, because they said it lacks specifics.
"We didn't hear from some of the people sitting out in this audience," Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, D-Louisville, said Tuesday in Frankfort. "Looks like a group of men and women in labor who are significantly impacted by changes in our unemployment system."
They're also concerned that the recommendations favor businesses and could lead to cuts in benefits.
"If you had approached me, we could have had some of those things included in it," said Rep. Russell Webber, co-chair of the task force. "I'm not sure that was the objective. I think maybe it had more to do with political theatrics today, and that's unfortunate."
Task force leaders said the changes are designed to prevent future problems but do nothing to help those still currently waiting on claims. The recommendations will be incorporated into legislation for the 2022 session.
