LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police will ride with truck drivers to crack down on motorists who aren't following the rules of the road.
"Troopers in a Truck" takes place Wednesday across the state of Indiana, including the Sellersburg District for the first time.
ISP troopers will be in semitrucks, looking for people using cell phones while driving, passengers not wearing seat belts or vehicles driving unsafely around semis.
Indiana has a hands free law, but police said distracted driving is still a major problem on Indiana road.
