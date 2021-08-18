LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lifelike statue of baseball great Roberto Clemente was unveiled Wednesday at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.
It now stands in the museum gallery with five other players.
Clemente played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for 18 years and is in the MLB Hall of Fame. He played in 15 All-Star games, won two World Series titles, and won 12 Golden Glove Awards.
He died in 1972 in a plane crash, on his way to deliver supplies to Nicaragua after an earthquake.
"So many years later, many people remember him," said Luis Clemente, Roberto's son. "He's still an icon and he's a great example of how everyone should live their life by giving to others who are in need."
The ceremony was held on Clemente's birthday. To honor his humanitarian work, local employees are sending meals to a food bank in Puerto Rico, where Clemente was from.
