LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The principal at Ballard High School is reminding families about the dangers of bringing a gun to school after an incident last Friday.
Wednesday, WDRB was made aware of an incident at the Ballard football game on Friday, Sept. 1 against Pleasure Ridge Park.
In a letter sent to families, Ballard High School Principal Jason Neuss said a student from another school was arrested for having a gun during the game.
The gun was never shown, and there weren't any threats made. In the letter, Neuss said safety procedures were immediately implemented.
Also in the letter, the principal reminded families that a weapon should never be brought to school, school events or on a school bus. The principal also reminded families if they see something, to say something.
You can read the letter in its entirety below.
September 1, 2023
Dear Ballard High School families,
The safety of our students is always our top priority both during the school day and at extracurricular events. I’m writing to ensure you have accurate information about something that happened at our football game last night.
During the game, we determined a student from another school had a weapon with them. We immediately followed our safety procedures including calling the corrections officers on site and LMPD.
The weapon was never displayed and no threats were made.
The student who had the gun is facing charges and will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Please review this handbook with your student and continue the school safety conversation:
• No weapon should ever be brought to school, school events, or on a school bus.
• If you see something, say something.
• Directly contact a teacher, counselor, or administrator when a school-related concern arises that requires intervention or assistance.
• Report any rumors or information about an unsafe situation or behavior to an adult.
If you have any questions, please call the school office. Thank you for all you do to support our students and staff at Ballard High School.
Sincerely, Jason Neuss, Ed.D. Ballard High School Principal
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.