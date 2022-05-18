LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passion and inspiration line the walls of the Roots 101 African American Museum from a group of girls sharing their love for art and leaders from west Louisville.
The sixth grade students from Grace James Academy of Excellence painted the portraits of well-known Louisvillians.
Strokes of passion and inspiration 🎨 filled @roots101AAM this evening as the young ladies of @STEAM_GEMS showcased their love for art and west Louisville leaders. Jazzmyn Clemons, a 6th grader said she was inspired to paint @iservehope. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/bX2oqWzubQ— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) May 18, 2022
"Really, it really warms my heart that these young ladies are so passionate about art," Ramona Veasta, development manager at Roots 101, said.
It took them six weeks to research and meet with Russell neighborhood community and business leaders.
Once student said the recognition she received from teachers and family feels amazing and has helped her solidify her passion for creating.
"I painted Stachelle Bussey, and she had recently come to our school," Jazzmyn Clemons said. "She actually sang a song for us and played the piano, and she was very proud to be there and she inspired me."
The portraits will be on display at the museum for the next several weeks.
