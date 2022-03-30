LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Child abuse happens far more often in Kentucky and Indiana than in most places in the country, according to a new study.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just released a study from research collected in 2020. Research shows nearly 17 in every 1,000 children in Kentucky is abused, which is double the national average of 8.4. About 14 per every 1,000 children in Indiana is abused, according to the study.
But the study shows the numbers are lower than previous years. Cases in Kentucky decreased by 16% from 2019 to 2020, while there was a 20% decrease in Indiana from 2019 to 2020.
Experts think the COVID-19 pandemic led to fewer reports of child abuse cases but don't believe there was less child abuse — just unreported cases.
Data shows 16,748 cases of child abuse were reported in Kentucky in 2020, compared to 22,648 in Indiana and 618,399 total nationwide.
Additionally, experts with the American Academy of Pediatrics shared tips to reduce and prevent child abuse cases, citing research that shows children are at an increased risk of being abused when families are stressed.
Experts suggest engaging children in constructive activities, helping them with their fears, knowing when not to respond, catching them being good and giving them attention. For more prevention tips and information about how to identify child abuse, click here.
The study on child abuse comes from the department's Child Maltreatment 2020 report, which you can read in full by clicking here.
