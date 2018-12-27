LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer Department worker charged in the murder of a Louisville Metro Police officer was on the clock at the time of the crash.
Roger Burdette is charged with murder and driving under the influence in the crash that killed Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve.
MSD says Burdette is on unpaid status, pending suspension.
Police say Burdette was driving a semi truck for MSD when he crashed into Mengedoht's police cruiser, which burst into flames on Interstate 64 under the Belvedere.
Burdette is being held at Metro Corrections on a $200,000 bond. He is scheduled back in court in January.
