LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Owners of Gallant Fox Brewing Company are expecting a large crowd for Super Bowl Sunday after sending out a community invite on social media.
It will be two years in April since the craft beer nano-brewery, named after the 1930 Triple Crown winner, opened its Louisville location in the Clifton neighborhood of Frankfort Avenue.
“We do anticipate having a big crowd tomorrow. We’re actually going through an expansion right here in Clifton on Frankfort Avenue, because we do get so busy on the weekends,” said Roger Huff, a Gallant Fox co-owner.
With all this community support, Huff says a watch party for this year's championship game only makes sense.
“Really excited about the Super Bowl,” said Huff. “We’re going to be doing an extended food menu.”
The menu typically has pretzels and hotdogs, but the brewery will be adding bratwursts sausages and stadium style nachos. The goal of this spread is to give patrons a stadium-type of experience while watching the game while rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We’re actually doing extended hours and staying open until the end of the game,” Huff said.
For now, Gallant can host up to 55 people inside and another 100 guests outdoors.
Gallant Fox has a flight special for Super Bowl weekend. Also, this weekend and throughout next weekend it will offer valentine flight specials and candy paring.
"We've had big crowds for UofL sporting events, UK sporting events and huge crowds for Lou City and Racing Louisville events,” Huff said. “We're really trying to give the regional sports a home to live here off Frankfort Avenue."
The company is currently undergoing an expansion and recently opened a second location in Mount Washington.
