LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Sen. Mike Braun met with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who's also a Hoosier.
Braun spent Wednesday talking with Coney Barrett, whom Trump announced as his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Barrett had meetings with several Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearing, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Barrett's confirmation hearing will begin Oct. 12.
