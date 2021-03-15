LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation has launched two surveys to gauge public opinion regarding vehicle traffic at two popular parks.
Louisville’s mayor announced in April 2020 the main roads through Iroquois Park and Cherokee Park would be closed to vehicle traffic to help manage crowds. During lockdown, the parks became much more popular and saw increased foot and vehicle traffic. In an effort to allow walkers and runners the ability to properly practice social distancing on the roadways, Rundill Road and Scenic Loop were closed to drivers.
The parks remain very busy, with attendance above what it used to be before the pandemic. But now that COVID-19 cases are dropping and the vaccine is becoming more widely available, the city is considering the possibility of reopening the roads to traffic. But before any decision is made, park leaders wanted to hear from the public. So Louisville Parks and Recreation created an online survey for each park to see what people think.
How to handle the road closures has been an ongoing effort between Louisville Parks, the Olmsted Park Conservancy, Louisville Forward, and area council members.
Layla George, president and CEO for the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said the surveys will be open to the public through March 21. Then, park leaders will review all the surveys and hold a meeting to discuss possible options and come up with a plan or proposal. After that, there will be a public meeting to allow another opportunity for the public to voice any opinions on the proposal. George believes that will be some time in April.
George said based on public input, there could be some kind of compromise that allows easier access to hard-to-reach parts of the parks, added parking, or partial closures. She added that it is crucial people take the survey and not just sound off on social media, because park leaders can only take the official survey results into consideration.
A group of four friends started walking through Iroquois Park every morning once the pandemic started. They said it was a way to keep in touch and also stay healthy outside. A topic of discussion Monday morning on their walk was the survey and how they felt about it.
“I like it closed all the time, because you just don’t have to worry about the cars. I like it a lot better, it’s more safe now,” said Leslie Evelyn.
Susan Reider said she will be taking the online survey and believes there can be a compromise, allowing the road to be open some days and closed on others.
“We like it,” said Reider. “You don’t worry about traffic, and you can spread out through the whole road. And the bicycles can pass us with ease.”
To learn more about the park surveys, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.