LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody days after he kidnapped another man as he was walking out of a Little Caesars.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Rudolph Yearby was arrested Wednesday.
Police said the incident took place on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Little Caesars at 3121 S. 2nd St., across from Cardinal Stadium.
According to court documents, both Yearby and the victim were in the restaurant at the same time. After the victim paid for his pizza, Yearby walked out behind him.
Police said Yearby then got in his car, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that he also get into his car.
According to court documents, the victim, "very much feared for his life" and got into the back seat before Yearby drove off.
Yearby then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and said, "Give me all you got." At first, the victim refused but then gave Yearby $50, which was all the money he had in his wallet.
Yearby then drove the victim to nearby Huston Quin Park. Police said Yearby then told the victim to get out of the car and go sit on a bench. He then drove off.
The victim then called police. Police said they were able to identify Yearby as the suspect through the victim's description, and the victim positively identified a photo of Yearby.
A warrant was issued for Yearby's arrest, and he was taken into custody Wednesday. He's charged with kidnapping, robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
