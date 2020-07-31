LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder days after a 29-year-old woman was shot to death in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place July 26 near the intersection of Shasta Trail and Unseld Boulevard, not far from East Indian Trail.
According to court documents, that's where 31-year-old Grenisa Smith got into an argument with Jossette Lane. The argument progressed into a physical fight, and police say Smith grabbed Lane by the hair and began to kick her in the stomach. When witnesses who were nearby stepped in to pull them apart, Smith left the home, according to police.
But police say Smith later returned with a gun, cocked it, pointed it at Lane's head and told her she was going to kill her. She then pulled the trigger, according to police, shooting her in the head.
One of the witnesses recorded the incident on her cell phone, according to police.
Lane was transported to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.
A witness was able to identify Smith as the shooter from a picture.
Smith was arrested on July 31 and charged with murder. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
