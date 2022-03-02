LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cincinnati man was arrested Wednesday morning shortly after police said he robbed a bank in Oldham County.
According to the Oldham County Police Department, police were called to the Chase Bank at 6000 Crestwood Station in Crestwood, Kentucky, shortly after 9 a.m. after someone reported a robbery there.
Police said they were given a description of a man wearing light-colored khakis, a white hoodie and a black hat who was driving a silver Honda passenger car.
While en route to the scene, an Oldham County police officer spotted a vehicle matching that description traveling eastbound on Highway 146. The driver of the vehicle was 57-year-old Christopher Richard Taylor of Cincinnati, according to police.
Police said they determined that Taylor was the suspect, and he was arrested with the assistance of the La Grange Police Department and the Oldham County Sheriff's Office. He's charged with first-degree Robbery, Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked Operator License, Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
