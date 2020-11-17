LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is dead and a Breckinridge County Sheriff's Deputy was shot late Tuesday night after a chase through several Kentucky Counties.
Kentucky State Police did not provide information about why the deputy was trying to pull over the suspect. A KSP spokesperson says, "the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County." At some point during the chase the deputy and suspect began shooting at each other. The suspect was killed. The deputy was shot near Ben Johnson Elementary in Breckinridge County. The deputy was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital. The deputy's injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to Trooper Daniel Priddy.
Kentucky State Police's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.