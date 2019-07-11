JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a workplace shooting at a southern Indiana tire shop is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon.
Bobby Powell is being charged with murder and possession of a handgun without a license. Jeffersonville Police say the 19-year-old shot his co-worker, James Winters Jr., at the Big O Tires on Allison Lane on Wednesday morning.
Lt. Isaac Parker says the two men were arguing in a garage bay, when Powell shot Winters. According to a probable cause affidavit, Winters "suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest." He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital but died from his injury.
Police say the men had ongoing issues at work.
"We believe this incident was an isolated incident. We don't believe it was part of any ongoing criminal activity. It was an isolated incidence of violence," Parker said.
Investigators say Powell did stay at the scene until officers arrived.
"At the time the victim was shot, he was advancing towards the suspect," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.
Mull says after the shooting on Wednesday, he talked to witnesses, Powell and watched surveillance video from inside Big O Tires.
"This is a case, that I would say, is more in the category of a close call -- as far was what is appropriate to file in the case," Mull said. "After having reviewed all the evidence, I have right now, I do believe it is appropriate to file a murder charge."
Meanwhile, despite the claims of self-defense, investigators are also looking into a social media post that appears to show the suspect with a gun and a disturbing message saying, "Co-worker said he gon' beat my a**???. Let's just say, he don't work here no more."
"The information I have now is that it was posted sometime before the shooting occurred," Mull said.
In the end, it'll be up to a jury to decide, but for now, family members are standing behind Powell's story.
"The guy tried to charge him and did it several times and he defended himself," said Joe Powell, Bobby Powell's father. "My son might weigh a hundred pounds, he's about this tall. And we're talking a guy my size coming at you."
Family and friends have started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of Winters' funeral.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.