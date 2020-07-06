LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Activists in northern Indiana are asking for police to arrest a driver who drove through a group of protesters.
As a crowd gathered Saturday in Mishiwaka, just outside South Bend, video shows an SUV plow through. Police had blocked off the bridge for demonstrators, but the SUV drove around the cones.
Witnesses think the driver targeted the crowd.
"It was definitely an act of hate," said Lynn Thornton, the founder of Be Better, Do Better. "This is what we're doing it for. This is why we're marching. There's so much hate, and a lot of people are like, 'Don't bring this to Mishawaka.' We need to bring it to Mishawaka, because this is the hate that needs to stop."
One man was hurt and is now recovering.
Police said they found and interviewed the driver. But so far, there are no charges.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.