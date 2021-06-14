LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Public pools across Kentuckiana are encouraging parents to sign their children up for swim lessons, especially after a year of not being around the water.
Pool season is in full swing, but a fun day can turn dangerous fast if kids and parents are not prepared.
"We want them to learn how to swim, so that they can make swimming enjoyable instead of scary," said Keith Smith, an aquatics supervisor with Louisville Metro Parks.
Starting this week, Metro Parks is hosting free swim lessons, which is something it has never done before. The weekly classes will run through August at three of the city's pools. All the spots are already filled up.
"Kids need to know how to swim if they fall into the water," Smith said. "A lot of people have backyard pools. They go to a neighbor’s house and get in. They need to know how to swim."
These free classes will teach the basics — from the backstroke to treading water and rescue skills.
Most pools closed for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning many kids haven’t been in the water for a year. Or, if they’re really young, they’ve never been around the water at all. So instructors at pools in Kentucky and Indiana are worried kids aren’t ready to dive in yet and are encouraging parents to sign their children up for lessons.
At the Jeffersonville Aquatic Center, the first session of swim lessons are already rolling.
"Last year, all the pools were shut down for the most part," said Katie Russell, the aquatic center’s assistant manager. "And it’s been a year of kids not having any exposure to water. So I’m just glad that we’re able to offer these programs again."
The center’s swim lessons are split up by age ranges and ability. Toddlers can learn how to float, and older kids can learn different swim strokes. The instructors also teach all kids critical rescue skills and what to do if someone is in trouble.
"It’s so important for them to know where their abilities are," Russell said. "You never know when you’re going to be around what and when something might happen. So I think it’s very important for every child to have a base level of comfort with swimming."
The second and third swim sessions at Jeffersonville Aquatic Center still have open spots available. Click here to learn more or to sign up.
