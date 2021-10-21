LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large-scale craft beer festival is returning to Louisville, after COVID-19 caused plans to be pushed back.
Tailspin Ale Fest, typically held in March, will now be Oct. 30, 2021. The festival was one of the last events held in March 2020, before several events shut down.
Organizers said rain or shine, the event will be held Halloween weekend this year.
"It is coming at us like a freight train," said Trevor Cravens, the event producer. "We're really excited that it's coming though. We're excited to get back to doing what we love."
Cravens said this year's event will feature around 250 craft beers and around 85 breweries, along with food trucks, live music and a costume contest.
"We're putting this whole Halloween theme around this," he said.
This year, the event is not inside a hangar and will be completely outside, in a different spot at Bowman Field.
"(The event is) now on west side of the airfield that borders Taylorsville Road," said Cravens.
He said parking should be much closer to the festival than previous years, cutting out that long walk to and from the car. Instead, festival-goers will be directed to park in the grass right next to the event.
Cravens said his advice for those wanting to attend, "try something you haven't had before."
Some of the proceeds from the festival will go to the HOP Foundation, which provides temporary, limited financial relief to professional brewery industry workers in Kentucky.
Tickets for Tailspin Ale Fest 2021 are still available. General admission is $50.
Cravens said tickets can be purchased at Evergreen Liquors stores and Cox's Smokers Outlets. For tickets available online, click here.
Around 3,500 people are expected to attend.
