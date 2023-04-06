LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state government is helping TARC take the next step toward creating a zero-emission fleet in Louisville.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman recently announced a $1.75-million-dollar grant to help improve air quality in Louisville.
The grant will allow TARC to replace two high-emission diesel buses with two battery electric extended range buses.
The new buses will help reduce maintenance costs and save approximately 22,000 gallons of diesel fuel each year.
